Mexican national living in Dallas sentenced for cocaine trafficking

article

The Brief A Mexican national illegally living in Dallas has been sentenced to six years (72 months) in federal prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Tomas Perez-Guerrero, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute the illicit drug in the Eastern District of Texas. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and is part of the nationwide Operation Take Back America initiative.



A Mexican national illegally living in Dallas has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs announced.

Federal prison for Mexican national in cocaine case

What we know:

Tomas Perez-Guerrero, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on Monday.

Featured article

According to information presented in court, Perez-Guerrero was involved in a conspiracy to traffic the illicit drug within the Eastern District of Texas.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative designed to combat illegal immigration, dismantle cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from violent crime.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Johnson.