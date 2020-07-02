Methodist Health System hospitals returning to zero-visitor policy

article

North Texas hospitals had started loosening restrictions on visitors, but with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, Methodist Health System announced Thursday that their hospitals will be returning to a zero-visitor policy.

The policy will go back into effect on Monday, July 6.

There will be limited exceptions, including: one visitor allowed for outpatient surgeries, parents or guardians allowed for NICU patients, one support person for labor and delivery, trauma, and transplant patients, one for labor and delivery, trauma, and transplant patients, one for patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance, and one person for critically ill patients who may be at end of life.

COVID-19 patients or those being tested for the coronavirus will be asked to use video calling to visit with others.

Visitors will have to be screened before being allowed in the hospital.

