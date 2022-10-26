Methodist Dallas Medical Center minimizing visitor access, increasing security after shooting

Methodist Dallas Medical Center announced Wednesday night that the hospital will minimize visitor access to the hospital after a shooting in the mother/baby unit that killed two healthcare workers on Saturday.

The hospital says effective Tuesday, Oct. 25 all visitors must enter through one of four designated entrances.

Emergency Department

Schenkel Tower

Outpatient Services

Breast Cancer Entrance

Visiting hours at the hospital are Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The hospital says other than the main Emergency Department entrance all others will lock at 7 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m.

Methodist says it also plans to hire enough police officers to eventually have a police presence at every entrance.

Hospital staff and physicians have also been told they must have their badge to enter.

Nestor Hernandez charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old nurse Katie "Annette" Flowers.

The hospital says they were not told Hernandez, a violent criminal who was out on parole, was given permission by the state prison system to go to the hospital.