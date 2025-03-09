Mesquite apartment shooting injures 2

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Brief 2 people were injured in a shooting at an apartment building in Mesquite on Sunday. Police were called to the Mesquite Village Apartments. The condition of the victims is not known.



Mesquite police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Mesquite Village Apartments shooting

What we know:

Mesquite police responded to a shooting at the Mesquite Village Apartments on Franklin Drive on Sunday.

Investigators say they believe two people were shot.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Video from FOX 4 viewers shows several officers in the area.

Police say the event appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The severity of the injuries to those who were shot is not known.

Police did not indicate that any arrests have been made or if there are any suspects in the shooting.