Mesquite to offer residents free mental health services

The city of Mesquite announced it will offer free mental health counseling to its residents through a partnership with the Azar Foundation.

Mesquite, like other cities, has seen an increase in 911 calls for mental health problems.

The city now has a $25,000 agreement with the Azar Foundation to prioritize services to residents referred by the Mesquite Police Department.

CEO Charlotte Allen said the entire mental health program is free for anyone who lives in the city of Mesquite.

“We have two certified therapists that are available to speak with individuals, couples or groups. All the services are confidential and we also have a direct link with the Life Squad, which is a partner with the Suicide Crisis Center of North Texas,” she said.

Advertisement

The partnership is part of the city’s long-term plan to invest in additional training and resources for officers responding to calls.

“It was kind of started on a very small scale but with the increase of the COVID, we saw an increase in suicides, child abuse, spousal abuse. So we had to up our game so to speak and broaden our perspective and come up with a program and work with Mayor [Bruce] Archer and his team to provide something throughout the city,” Allen said.

For more information about services, Mesquite residents can call 833-298-9111 or visit www.azarfoundation.org.