Mesquite store employee shot during armed robbery

A man was shot during the armed robbery of a cellphone repair shot in Mesquite Monday night.

Witnesses saw a robbery suspect run away from Fixafone on Gus Thomasson Road near Town East Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Police said one of the store’s employees was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was in critical condition.

Investigators believe the incident started as a robbery that escalated to a shooting. They are working to identify the suspect.

So far there have been no arrests and no description of the suspect was released.