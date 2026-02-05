Mesquite police arrest suspect in Rodeo Center Boulevard homicide
MESQUITE, Texas - Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Mesquite.
What we know:
On Wednesday, Feb. 4, Mesquite police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Rodeo Center Boulevard.
Officers found the subject, a 38-year-old man, lying in the parking lot of a business suffering from a gunshot wound.
Mesquite PD rendered aid and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators identified a suspect's vehicle and arrested 35-year-old Brian Maldonado after a traffic stop. He was initially charged with a traffic offense.
After further investigation, officers charged Maldonado with murder.
What we don't know:
We do not know what instigated the shooting.
Mesquite police say the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact majorcrimes@mesquitepolice.org or call 972-216-6237.
The Source: Information in this story came from Mesquite police.