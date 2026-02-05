Mesquite police arrest suspect in Rodeo Center Boulevard homicide

article

Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Mesquite.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, Mesquite police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Rodeo Center Boulevard.

Officers found the subject, a 38-year-old man, lying in the parking lot of a business suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mesquite PD rendered aid and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators identified a suspect's vehicle and arrested 35-year-old Brian Maldonado after a traffic stop. He was initially charged with a traffic offense.

After further investigation, officers charged Maldonado with murder.

What we don't know:

We do not know what instigated the shooting.

Mesquite police say the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact majorcrimes@mesquitepolice.org or call 972-216-6237.