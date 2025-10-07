Expand / Collapse search

Mesquite police investigate homicide near elementary school

Published  October 7, 2025 8:17am CDT
Mesquite
The Brief

    • An 18-year-old, Keamodrick Lamar Cloud, was found dead after a shooting at Mesquite's Pirrung Park on Saturday night.
    • The Mesquite Police Department is actively investigating the killing and working to identify a suspect.
    • Details are limited, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

MESQUITE, Texas - Investigators with the Mesquite Police Department are working to identify a suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Keamodrick Lamar Cloud.

Mesquite Murder

What we know:

Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, officers responded to Mesquite's Pirrung Park for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Cloud dead from a gunshot wound.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, he died in the field near Pirrung Elementary School in the 1500 block of Creek Valley Road.

What they're saying:

Mesquite ISD released a statement saying they're aware of the shooting near the City of Mesquite’s Pirrung Park on Saturday, October 4. 

"Because this is an active Mesquite Police Department investigation, we will defer to MPD for all information and have no additional comment," school officials said in the statement.

Details are limited, and no other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mesquite Police Department.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Mesquite Police Department.

