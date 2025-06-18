Mesquite Police investigate deadly shooting, say suspect claims self defense

article

The Brief Kemarius Mack, 23, was fatally shot in Mesquite on June 15 after reportedly breaking up a fight. Police have interviewed a suspect who claims self-defense, but no arrests have been made yet. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to a Dallas County Grand Jury for potential charges.



The Mesquite Police Department has released some information about a deadly shooting that happened on June 15, just before 1 a.m.

Deadly Mesquite Shooting

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Franklin Drive after reports of multiple people fighting in the parking lot and gunfire exchanged.

When police arrived, they found 23-year-old Kemarius Mack had been shot. Police officials say officers at the scene provided "medical assistance that extended beyond CPR."

Mack was taken to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they have conducted multiple interviews, including with the suspect. They say the suspect reached out to law enforcement immediately after the shooting and is claiming self-defense.

What they're saying:

"As the investigation continues, and additional information is learned, investigators will then make the determination for any charges to be filed. At a minimum, the case will be presented to a Dallas County Grand Jury," said police officials in a news release on Wednesday.

"While this is all the detail we will be providing in reference to this incident, we understand questions have been raised regarding the response of our officers providing aid to the deceased. We want to clarify that officers arriving on scene did in fact provide medical assistance that extended beyond CPR. This included the application of a chest seal and continued life-saving measures, all while managing a tense and unpredictable scene. One individual was subsequently arrested on scene for Interfering with Public Duties, as he was impeding officers while they continued their life-saving efforts," police said in the news release.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

Mack’s mother says that her son was hanging out with friends at the apartment complex where the shooting happened. She heard the same story a witness told FOX 4, that her son was shot after breaking up a fight between young women.

Mack’s mother believes she knows who the gunman is, but FOX 4 is not naming that person because they have not been charged.