Driver arrested after chase with Mesquite police ends with crash in Dallas

One person was arrested after a police chase that started in Mesquite ended in a crash in Dallas early Saturday morning.

This started at about 2 a.m., when police said a Mesquite PD officer tried to stop a possible stolen car, but the driver led police on a chase.

Police said the driver went the wrong way on roads during the chase and ended up crashing near the intersection of Gaston Avenue and N. Beacon Street in Old East Dallas.

A passenger that was in the car was detained and later released.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested.

The roadway was closed for about an hour while police investigated.