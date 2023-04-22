Man armed with shotgun fatally shot by officer, Mesquite police say

Mesquite police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

This began just after 10 p.m. Friday, when officers were called to the 3700 block of Nabholtz Lane about a man who was reportedly in the street pointing a gun at other people.

While officers were on their way, they were told the man had gone back to his home.

Responding officers reported hearing gunshots inside the man’s home after arriving on scene.

The Mesquite Police Tactical Team responded and crisis negotiators tried to make contact "through a loud hail system."

Just before 3:45 a.m., police said the man came out of his front door armed with a shotgun and then pointed it at officers.

A member of the tactical team fired two shots, hitting the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Police said the officer who fired their weapon has been with Mesquite PD for nine years.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.