Mesquite murder suspect arrested in Rowlett neighborhood

Mesquite police say a murder suspect used an "AR-style" rifle to shoot and kill an 18-year-old near a gas station last week.

Monday afternoon, investigators revealed 20-year-old Omarey Marshall was responsible for the murder, and then a large police presence in a Rowlett neighborhood.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, Mesquite police tracked Marshall's vehicle to a Rowlett home.

That's where officers took Marshall into custody.

Cell phone video from last week's arrest shows the white Dodge Journey police say was connected to a murder the night before.

Tuesday, July 9th, just before midnight, Mesquite officers were dispatched to a Shell gas station off North Town East Boulevard and found 18-year-old Kavontae Slate had been shot in the chest.

Kavontae Slate

Slate later died at the hospital.

Slate's older brother, who was present for the shooting, told police the two were meeting up with someone at the gas station.

Detectives later learned it was a drug deal.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the gas station.

It showed a female behind the wheel of a white Dodge Journey with multiple passengers.

Following a quick conversation, investigators say Marshall opened fire using an "AR-style" rifle from the backseat.

City of Mesquite traffic cameras followed the Dodge east on Interstate 30.

Cell phone records revealed Slate and Marshall had been texting prior to the murder, leading investigators to make the arrest in less than 24 hours.

Marshall's bond is set at $5,000,000.

We asked police if they were looking for more suspects since there were multiple people in the car.

Police are only saying this is an ongoing investigation at this time.