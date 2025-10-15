Mesquite mother of 5 shot dead; Police seek boyfriend Christopher Whitt

The Brief A Mesquite mother of five, Keisha Hilliard, was fatally shot in her home after police performed a welfare check on Sunday. Police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Christopher Whitt, Hilliard's boyfriend and father of their six-month-old child. The suspect, Christopher Whitt, is currently on the run, and police and U.S. Marshals are urgently searching for him.



This all started with a welfare check on Sunday afternoon by the suspect's family. Christopher Whitt's family members called Mesquite police after Whitt dropped off his 3-year-old and his newborn with them unexpectedly.

Christopher Whitt is still on the run.

Fatal Shooting Followed Welfare Check

What we know:

Halloween decorations are still up outside a Mesquite home that now sits empty. It's where investigators say 42-year-old Keisha Hilliard was shot and killed. Hilliard, a businesswoman, a loving friend, and a dedicated mother to five children.

Keisha Hilliard

But by early evening, RING video from a neighbor shows an officer on Hilliard’s front lawn. Mesquite police say they responded to a welfare check off Avis Circle just after 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Once officers made entry, they found Hilliard with a fatal gunshot wound.

Christopher Whitt Named as Primary Suspect

The investigation went late into the evening, eventually pointing detectives to 42-year-old Christopher Whitt.

Christopher Whitt

Whitt and Hilliard were in a relationship and just had a baby together six months ago. The newborn and a 3-year-old were home when the shooting took place.

Both children are safe with family.

Family Pleads for Suspect to Surrender

What they're saying:

Keyabre Spain is the oldest daughter of Hilliard. Spain says she talked to her mom on Sunday morning.

Keyabre Spain

"She was like the best mother ever. She always put her kids first," said Spain.

"One day he is going to ask, 'Where is my momma? Where is my dad?'"

Where Whitt is, an important question Mesquite police and the U.S. Marshals are still working on. The family left confused, saying they never saw Whitt being aggressive. But they do have a message for him tonight.

"Just turn yourself in man come face justice. It's either that or they are going to find you, or pshhhh...," said Spain.

Urgent Manhunt for Christopher Whitt Continues

What's next:

That urgent search for Christopher Whitt is still on tonight.

Mesquite police are now asking anyone with information on Whitt’s whereabouts to either contact them or the U.S. marshals.