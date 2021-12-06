Mesquite ISD student punished for threatening social media post
MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite ISD says it is punishing a student who posted a stock photo of a weapon and threatened Vanston Middle School.
Parents were sent an updated message Monday morning about what took place.
Mesquite police identified a student who made threatening posts on social media using a picture of a gun from the internet.
Police say the student never had a weapon.
The student will be punished, but Mesquite ISD did not go into any more detail citing privacy restraints.
