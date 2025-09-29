Mesquite father charged with capital murder after allegedly shaking, striking infant

The Brief A Mesquite father, Jordan Greer, has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the death of his infant child. The infant was hospitalized with severe injuries, including a skull fracture and broken ribs, before succumbing to the trauma on September 23. Greer reportedly confessed to police to violently shaking the child and striking the infant's head against a crib multiple times.



On September 18, 2025, the Mesquite Police Department responded to an assist fire call in the 5800 block of Northwest Drive.

Officers were notified that a small child was unconscious and not breathing.

What we know:

Mesquite police arrived on scene, located an infant in medical distress and began life-saving measures. Mesquite Fire Department personnel arrived on scene providing further life-saving measures and transporting the infant to a local area hospital. Multiple injuries were discovered on the infant, prompting an investigation to determine the cause.

According to a police affidavit, the infant was transported to Dallas Regional Medical Center and then flown to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, where doctors found a skull fracture, brain swelling, brain bleeding, and multiple rib fractures in different stages of healing, injuries consistent with severe physical abuse.

Dig deeper:

The affidavit states that 22-year-old Jordan Greer, the infant’s father, initially denied knowing how the infant was hurt but later confessed during a police interview to violently shaking and striking the child’s head against a crib on multiple occasions.

Police affidavit claims Greer admitted to using excessive force while handling the child and expressed fear that he had killed him. A medical evaluation confirmed that the injuries were not accidental and likely occurred during at least two episodes of violent trauma.

On September 23, 2025, Mesquite Police were notified that the infant had succumbed to those injuries. Following a thorough investigation, Mesquite Police Investigators developed sufficient evidence to arrest and charge Greer with capital murder for the death of the infant.

What's next:

This investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.