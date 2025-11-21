Mesquite DoorDash shooting survivor home from hospital; no arrests made weeks later

The Brief DoorDash driver Manuel Gonzalez was shot multiple times in Mesquite while delivering food on Oct. 26. Gonzalez says the shooting followed a dispute with customers over a required delivery pin code. Weeks later, no arrests have been made; Gonzalez and his wife are urging Mesquite police to take action.



A delivery driver who survived being shot on the job in Mesquite described his close call in an interview with FOX 4.

Manuel Gonzalez and his wife, Patricia, are frustrated that police have not made any arrests since the Oct. 26 incident.

DoorDash shooting survivor

The latest:

This emotional photo was taken Wednesday, the day he was released.

Mesquite DoorDash shooting

The 29-year-old father of three is the provider of the family.

That's exactly what he says he was doing last month when he was shot while delivering for DoorDash.

Mesquite DoorDash shooting

The backstory:

Manuel has multiple wounds in his arm, both legs, and stomach, and another bullet clipped his chin.

He says he was following normal protocol that night. He picked up the food order for a customer and pulled up to a home off Birch Bend in Mesquite.

Manuel told FOX 4 two women were waiting on the sidewalk, and immediately they were uncooperative.

"Before I hand the food, I have to receive a pin code," said Manuel.

A pin code is used to prevent customers from cheating the system, and according to Gonzalez, part of his job security is to receive the code before handing over the delivery.

"They gave me the wrong pin, wrong pin twice. And they tried to get the food from my hand, and I was refusing to give them the food because if I don't get the pin, they can delete my account," said Manuel.

On the third try, Manuel says one female finally gave the correct pin.

Manuel handed her the food.

"As soon as they gave me the right one, they went inside screaming a lot of things," Manuel said. "10 seconds later, everything happened."

Manuel says all he remembers was a man coming outside and opening fire.

Wife grateful for husband's return

Mesquite DoorDash shooting

Patricia says she's thankful her husband is out of the hospital and back home.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Jesus Christ was with him that night. I have no doubt," Patricia said.

She says the shooting happened for a simple reason.

"They were just upset, you know, that they had to give the pin and pay for their food," Patricia said. "He was literally dragging himself to escape from the bullets."

No arrests made

Weeks later, still no arrests have been made, and there's been little movement on the case, according to Mesquite police.

The department says it is unable to provide any updates to the public. Gonzalez says he was interviewed in the hospital, and told investigators the same story he lived to tell today.

"We are expecting Mesquite police to do something. It's been a month," Manuel said.

"It's so hard for people to believe, like, ‘Oh, there is more to the story.’ No, it was over something so simple," said Patricia.