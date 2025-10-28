DoorDash driver shot multiple times in Mesquite

The Brief A DoorDash delivery driver was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Mesquite, Texas. The victim was found on Birch Bend, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Police are "tight-lipped" and have not yet determined a motive (like robbery) or if the victim is still hospitalized.



People who live on the street say they heard gunshots, followed by someone lying on a car horn. Witnesses say they came outside to a man screaming he had been shot multiple times.

A door dash delivery driver was shot. Video shows him on a stretcher on Birch Bend in Mesquite.

Witnesses describe shooting chaos

Local perspective:

Robert McNair came outside just after midnight on Sunday, unsure who was armed and what happened.

"I saw someone leaning on their car yelling at him, ‘Are you alright?’ and he said, 'I've been shot five times,'" said McNair. "He was saying, ‘I am a door dash driver. I’m a door dash driver.’ The house he was in front of they were saying, ‘Hey, we were waiting on our doordash.’"

Mesquite police remain quiet on this investigation. Only confirming a food delivery driver was shot early Sunday morning and a suspect took off before officers arrived.

FOX 4 asked if the suspect lived on the same street, if this was an attempted robbery, or if an argument took place, but the department only replied saying the detectives are still working on what unfolded.

Unanswered questions linger

Dig deeper:

A nearby camera captured the victim's vehicle being towed away; It now remains in evidence. People on this street left with a pile of questions.

"I've just been praying for the guy, that he was okay," said McNair.

FOX 4 did knock on the door of the home neighbors say was receiving the food delivery. A woman on the other side of the door claimed she didn’t know what happened and didn’t want to speak.

Mesquite police were unable to say if the victim is still recovering in a nearby hospital.