Mesquite city council member arrested on alleged domestic violence charge

The Brief A Mesquite city council member was arrested Thursday on alleged domestic violence charges. Brandon Murden had served on Mesquite's city council since 2023. He was the first African American to serve on Mesquite's council.



A Mesquite city council member was arrested Thursday on alleged domestic violence charges.

What we know:

Brandon Murden was arrested early Thursday morning in Mesquite.

He was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Murden has served on Mesquite city council since 2023, representing District 6.

He was the first African American to serve on Mesquite's council. His term was due to end in 2027.

What we don't know:

We do not know the family member involved in the alleged assault.

What they're saying:

"The City of Mesquite is aware that a member of the Mesquite City Council was arrested early Thursday morning on a charge alleging domestic violence. This is a serious matter, and the City is monitoring the situation closely," the City of Mesquite said in a statement.