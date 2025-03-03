Family mourns Mesquite 15-year-old murdered on the way home from school

The Brief Family members say 15-year-old Christian Hernandez was shot and killed on his way home from school on Wednesday. Police arrested two other 15-year-olds for his murder. Hernandez's mom told FOX 4 she wants justice.



The mother of a 15-year-old boy in Mesquite who was allegedly murdered by two other teens is speaking out.

15-year-old murdered in Mesquite

The backstory:

On Wednesday afternoon, 15-year-old Christian Hernandez was found dead from a gunshot wound near Alpha Drive and North Town East Boulevard. It’s just steps away from his home.

Police arrested two other 15-year-old boys and charged them with his murder.

Because of their age, authorities will not release their identities.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke to Hernandez’s mother near a small memorial that now sits at the crime scene.

She said she was waiting for him to return home from school on Wednesday, but he never did.

Now she wants justice.

"All I ask is justice for my son, Christian, so that this doesn’t happen or any more crimes like this," Yesina Ramirez said. "The pain is so so big that I don’t wish this on anyone else. They just took his life."

What we don't know:

The motive in this case is still unknown.

Police also haven’t said if the young victim had any prior run-ins with the suspects.