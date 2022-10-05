Mercedes Clement Case: Remains found in Collin County identified as woman missing nearly 2 years

article

Police found skeletal remains in Princeton that have been identified as a 25-year-old North Texas woman who had been missing nearly two years.

Mercedes Clement was last seen October 11, 2020, after parking her car at the Koko Apartment Complex near Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.

RELATED: Family of Mercedes Clement still seeking answers a year after her disappearance

Security footage showed her walking with a man into his apartment.

Due to a glitch with the surveillance, investigators said several hours of footage were not captured.

RELATED: Trackdown: Help find Mercedes Clement

The Princeton Police Department found skeletal remains back on February 13, 2022, at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477, near Lavon Lake.

On Monday, the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified those remains as Clement by using a dental record comparison.

Clement's cause of death has not been released.

Dallas police are continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.