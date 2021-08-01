Memorial walk held to remember Plano woman one year after she was killed on morning jog

Bright and early Sunday morning, more than 100 people walked to remember Sarmistha Sen.

The wife, mother, and friend was murdered during her daily morning run along Chisholm Trail in Plano one year ago.

"This was her route. This was the route she ran, and she ran that morning, too," he brother, Sumit Sen, said.

Police believe she was killed during a random act by Bakari Moncrief, who’s linked to a home burglary near the trail. He’s facing a capital murder charge.

"It shattered the community. It shattered Plano at-large," family friend Paramita Banerjee said.

Sen devoted her life to cancer research at UT Southwestern. She lived a busy life, but always found time to gather with loved ones, specifically Boy Scout trips.

"And the more that we gather together, the more that we honor her," said Chris Day, with the Boy Scouts of America.

Her son recalled her tireless attitude.

"No matter how many snakes she saw, how many ants bit her, how many insects surrounded her, she used to always come to the next camp, ready," he recalled.

"It was never complaining with her. She always just moved on to the next moment because she knew that change was inevitable," Day added.

But her death is change no one prepared for, especially her husband. They were together 16 years.

He performed music for her Sunday while others sang along, searching for inspiration.

‘Live a life full of purpose. Leave a life full of passion’ is the life her loved ones said she walked each day.

They said while pain is inevitable, suffering is optional. And with each step forward, they’re raising money for clinical research she worked on related to cancer treatment and donating shoes to homeless shelters.

"She just moved so many people in her passing," her brother said.

All while, they say, her spirit leads the way.

