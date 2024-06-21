Expand / Collapse search

Memorial service to be held for legendary basketball coach Robert Hughes

Published  June 21, 2024 7:14am CDT
FORT WORTH, Texas - Legendary high school basketball coach Robert Hughes will be remembered at a special public celebration of life in Fort Worth on Friday, June 28.

The memorial service for Hughes will be held at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center on Robert Hughes Court.

It will start at 6 p.m.

Hughes passed away at the age of 96 earlier this month.

He began his coaching career at I.M. Terrell High School in Fort Worth in 1963, leading teams to three state titles in five years.

After the school was shut down because of desegregation, he moved to Fort Worth ISD’s Dunbar High School. There Hughes won two more state titles and countless games before retiring in 2005.

He won 1,333 games during his coaching career and was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.