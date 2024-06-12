Legendary Fort Worth basketball coach Robert Hughes dies at age 96

The legendary Fort Worth coach who has won more boys high school basketball games than any other coach in the country has passed away.

Coach Robert Hughes was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

He began his coaching career at I.M. Terrell High School in Fort Worth in 1963, leading teams to three state titles in five years.

After the school was shut down because of desegregation, he moved to Fort Worth ISD’s Dunbar High School. There he won two more state titles and countless games before retiring in 2005.

Hughes won a total of 1,333 games over four decades, making him the winningest boys' high school basketball coach in the country.

"No matter where you go in the United States as far as basketball's concerned, Coach Hughes he's well recognized," said Mike Byars, a Los Angeles filmmaker who played for Hughes in the 1990s.

Byars filmed a documentary in 2019 chronicling his coach’s humble rise and accomplishments.

Hughes leaves behind three adult children. His son, Robert Hughes Jr., took over as the coach at Dunbar after his father’s retirement.

He was 96 years old.