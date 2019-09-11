Memorial held for firefighter killed on 9/11 after more of his remains identified 18 years later

A firefighter from Long Island who died in the World Trade Center attacks was remembered for a second time on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Friends and family gathered at a memorial service for firefighter Michael Haub in Franklin Square on Tuesday. Last week, the New York City medical examiner identified more of his remains recovered at ground zero.

RELATED: ‘Tomorrow that number could rise': 241 NYPD officers have died from 9/11-related illnesses

The 34-year-old Haub from Ladder Co. 4 in midtown Manhattan was on the job for just two years when he was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack. He previously served as the chief of the Roslyn Heights Highlands Fire Department and was a 13-year veteran of the department, according to the New York Daily News.

Haub was married and left behind two young children.

Erika Haub is pictured at a 2002 memorial service held for her husband, Firefighter Michael Haub of Ladder 4, in a file photo, alongside a family handout image of Haub. (Photo credit: Willie Anderson/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Haub's remains were initially found in lobby debris of the south tower six months after hijacked planes rammed into the two skyscrapers. His family held a March 2002 wake that was attended by then Mayor Michael Bloomberg and FDNY Commissioner Nicholas Scoppetta.

Advertisement

RELATED: Never forget: A timeline of the events of September 11, 2001

The FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Gerard Fitzgerald called Haub a "hero."

"Nearly eighteen years to the day after terrorists took his life, Firefighter Haub will be remembered by his loved ones and fellow firefighters," Fitzgerald said in a statement Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.