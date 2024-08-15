Nurse run over by her own car recalls Dallas road rage incident: 'I just remember screaming'

A nurse was on her way to work when she witnessed people being attacked on the LBJ Freeway in Dallas. She got out to help only to become a victim herself.

The nurse was just one of several people caught in the chaos in Northeast Dallas last week.

26-year-old Angel Moreno is accused of using his car, a knife and other people's cars to carry out those attacks.

Angel Moreno (Dallas County Jail)

It’s still difficult for Meghan Smith to recall that terrifying morning when she didn’t know if she would survive.

"I break down a lot with my husband spending the hour or so to do the bandage changes," she said. "I’m so looking forward to them taking half the amount of time now that they are healing."

Smith has second-degree burns on her shoulders and thighs, road rash and a broken wrist.

She did not want her face shown on camera due to her injuries, but many will recognize her and her red scrubs from a viral video of the violent attack.

In the video, a man can be seen carjacking Smith’s Nissan Altima and then running her over, dragging her.

Last Tuesday, Smith was on her way to work, driving along I-635.

That was around the time Dallas police say Moreno started fighting a man after a multi-vehicle crash.

Another driver tried to stop the fight but was stabbed multiple times by Moreno. He then got into a TxDOT truck and hit the worker with his own vehicle.

"I am running up to him trying to get up. And I’m like, ‘No, no! Stay still!’ And he was like, ‘No, he’s coming after us!’ That’s when I realized my vehicle was moving," Smith recalled. "I thought he was trying to flee."

Police say Moreno jumped in Smith’s car and ran her over. The nurse was pinned underneath her own vehicle and then dragged.

"I just remember screaming and thinking that was it," she recalled.

Thankfully, a witness ran to Smith’s Altima and turned the car off.

It took several people to pin down the 26-year-old until police arrived.

Moreno faces a list of charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault.

Everyone rushed to the hospital survived their injuries.

Smith was released the next day.

"Everybody says I may have changed the course of events. Maybe pulled the aggression off the TxDOT worker," she said. "We are all alive. And I can’t say if I didn’t stop, he would’ve stopped."

Smith says she hasn’t been able to get in contact with the TxDOT worker, but she has talked to the man who was stabbed. He was still in the hospital last time she talked to him but is expected to survive.