More details revealed about suspect in LBJ Freeway violent rampage

We are learning more about the man accused of going on a violent rampage on the LBJ Freeway in Dallas during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

Angel Zamora Moreno of Plano is facing seven counts of aggravated assault, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one count of criminal mischief.

Angel Moreno (Dallas County Jail)

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, he caused the initial multi-vehicle crash on the interstate between Greenville Avenue and Forest Lane by sideswiping two other vehicles.

As everyone stopped to check the damage, the affidavit says Moreno pulled an 8-inch fixed-blade knife out of his trunk and ran toward one of the other drivers. She got back into her car, fearing for her life.

The affidavit says Morena tried to pull the woman’s door open but couldn’t. So, instead, he jumped onto the hood and windshield of another vehicle. That driver took off, causing Moreno to fall.

A third driver armed with a metal pipe tried to intervene. He was able to hit Moreno at least once in the head before Moreno stabbed him in his side, stomach, and ear, the affidavit says.

"There was a car accident. These two guys get out and they're pretty much having a little bit of an altercation. One guy in particular who pulled out a knife later on was being a little bit more aggro. They were going back and forth, and then this dude stabs this first guy. He is on the floor, and he’s kind of screaming, yelling for help," said Sameer Sethi, who swerved to avoid the chaos.

Sethi said Moreno became more and more violent as each person stopped to help.

According to the affidavit, Moreno climbed into a Texas Department of Transportation employee’s truck and rammed another vehicle as its driver tried to pull the stabbing victim to safety.

Cellphone video shared to the Dallas Texas TV Instagram page shows the TxDOT driver running as Moreno drives at him with his own truck. He was hit in the leg and suffered knee and wrist injuries, the affidavit says.

A different video shows a woman running from Moreno. By that time, he had gotten into her car and was chasing her.

According to the affidavit, she is a medical professional who stopped to help the TxDOT worker. Moreno ran over her and dragged her across two lanes of traffic.

A group of people were finally able to pull Moreno from the car and hold him down until Dallas police arrived.

The 26-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and then booked into the Dallas County jail.

Police recovered his knife and cell phone as evidence.

They are still working to determine a motive for the attacks.

A relative in Plano told police Moreno hadn't lived there in about a month, and that there were no violent incidents with him in the home.

Moreno has no criminal history in his public file.