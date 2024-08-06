Multi-vehicle crash shuts down LBJ Freeway in Dallas

article

A major crash involving multiple vehicles shut down part of the LBJ Freeway in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on westbound Interstate 635 near the Forest Lane exit.

According to early reports, multiple vehicles were involved, including a courtesy patrol vehicle.

At least one person was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone else was hurt.

Featured article

All lanes of the freeway were shut down while first responders worked to clear the scene.

A few lanes have since reopened, but traffic is still backed up in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

For the latest updates and traffic reports, follow Chip Waggoner on X.