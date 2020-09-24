Doctors across North Texas gave guidance on the coronavirus pandemic during a town hall style conversation Thursday.

They tried to answer some of people’s burning questions.

Six months in, and medical science is still learning about the virus that causes COVID-19.

The discussion Thursday covered everything people might be worrying about, as well as what people are wondering when it comes to the virus and living with it in our community.

“If we don’t do the right things in the coming months, we're going to probably see resurgence, and that’s what concerns a lot of us,” said Dr. John Flores, chairman of North Texas Medical Society Coalition.

That's the COVID-19 outlook from the North Texas Medical Society Coalition, which represents more than 17,000 doctors.

During Thursday’s conversation, local medical officials touched on whether the Centers for Disease Control, which has flip-flopped on guidance, has lost its credibility.

Advertisement

“Reliable sources of information. We still consider the Centers for Disease Control, the CDC, to be one of those,” Tarrant County Medical Director Dr. Gary Floyd said.

But Dr. Floyd added that people’s best source is their closest source.

“Your local physician, your primary care physician, pediatrician, family physician, they are very reliable sources,” he explained.

Medical leaders from across North Texas discuss the latest guidance for COVID-19.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

[REPORTER: “When do you think we'll have a credible, reliable, trustworthy vaccine?”]

“Could be later this year or early 2021,” said Dr. Mark Casanova, with the Dallas County Medical Society. “We're looking at 2021, possibly spring range. Probably into the summer before we have widely available vaccine or vaccines.”

Those in nursing homes and the sickly would be the first to receive the vaccine, then it would be a rollout in stages, with health care workers, first responders, and front liners up next.

With so much talk about voting in November, Dr. Sathya Bhandari, with the Denton County Medical Society, said it’s similar to waiting in line at the store.

“If you feel safe to go to the grocery store and stand in line, or go to hardware store for some reason and wait in line, I think going and waiting in line when you vote is truly no different,” she said.

And from letting students take part in extracurricular activities, to eating in restaurants, Grayson County Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Williams doesn't want people to be afraid.

“I would encourage people to enjoy life and to get out there and do it, but do it wisely,” he said.

The local medical leaders also stressed that now is the time for people to get flu shots if they haven’t, cautioning the last thing everyone wants is what Dr. Floyd called a "twindemic" of coronavirus and flu virus.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases