2026 World Cup security concerns rise after cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ killed in Mexico

As violence in the western Mexican state of Jalisco continues following the reported killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho,", it has raised new concerns about security just months before the World Cup is set to bring international visitors to the country.

Aftermath of the "El Mencho" death

What we know:

More than 70 people were killed in retaliatory attacks over the weekend, according to local reports, after Oseguera Cervantes, the alleged leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed. Buildings were set ablaze and residents in tourist areas were advised to shelter in place.

Guadalajara is scheduled to host four World Cup matches in the coming months, prompting questions about whether the recent unrest could affect safety and attendance.

"The Mexicans will deploy in force"

What they're saying:

Tim Meehan, security director at International SOS, a health and security risk services firm, said some level of violent reaction was expected.

"I think that will take some time to play out, but it’ll be in people’s minds," Meehan said, noting that public perception could influence travel decisions in the months leading up to the tournament.

He said Mexican authorities are expected to increase security measures in Guadalajara ahead of the event.

"The Mexicans will deploy in force to, especially now, reinforce the security aspect of Guadalajara," Meehan said.

Dig deeper:

Meehan described the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as among the most violent and best armed criminal organizations in Mexico.

"I suspected that there might well be a violent reaction, which there was. The scale surprised me a little bit," Meehan said. "It is important to realize, with this particular cartel, they’re not the biggest cartel in Mexico, but they are probably the most violent and almost certainly the best armed."

Meehan said the Mexican government’s decision to target the cartel’s leadership could lead to internal fractures that weaken the group, or create an opening for rivals.

"The leadership can actually fight against itself, which would probably weaken it even more. Or this leadership vacuum almost invites the Sinaloa Cartel," he said.

While the Sinaloa Cartel is larger, Meehan said it is generally considered less violent and less heavily armed, posing "less of a direct threat to Mexican authorities."

Jalisco flights and travel warnings

Big picture view:

Violence has already begun to subside in key tourist areas. Many airlines, including United Airlines, are resuming flights to Puerto Vallarta.

Meehan said airports in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta are expected to be fully operational. "I think that it’ll be safe to travel, at least physically, and we expect Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports to be fully functional," he said.

FIFA’s silence

What's next:

As of now, FIFA has not released any statement regarding potential changes to World Cup match locations in Mexico.

