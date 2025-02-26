article

The Brief Texas has seen its first death in this year's measles outbreak. State health officials say the outbreak is the largest in the state in nearly 30 years. The last report from state officials says 124 cases have been identified.



Texas has seen its first death in this year's measles outbreak that has infected more than 120 people across the state since late last month.

Measles Death

What we know:

Texas Tech University Heath Sciences Center spokesperson confirmed the death on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

What we don't know:

The patient's age and where the patient is from have not been released.

This is a developing story.

Texas Measles Outbreak

A measles outbreak centered in West Texas continues to grow. State health officials say the outbreak is the largest in the state in nearly 30 years.

Since late January, 124 cases of measles have been identified across 9 counties, with 18 people being hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There have been 34 new cases reported in the region since Friday.

State health officials said five of the reported cases were in patients who were vaccinated. The rest were reported in either unvaccinated people or those whose vaccination status was unknown.

Measles Exposures in Central & South-Central Texas

A person from the outbreak area who was later diagnosed with measles visited locations in the San Marcos and San Antonio areas the weekend of Feb. 14-16 while they were contagious.

A measles exposure may have occurred at the following times and locations:

Friday, Feb. 14

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Allsup’s Convenience Store, Wall

3 to 7 p.m. – Texas State University, San Marcos

6 to 10 p.m. – Twin Peaks Restaurant, San Marcos

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – University of Texas at San Antonio Main Campus

2:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and Ripley’s Illusion Lab, San Antonio

6 to 10 p.m. – Mr. Crabby’s Seafood, Live Oak

Sunday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. to 12 noon – Buc-ee’s, New Braunfels

12:30 to 3 p.m. – Allsup’s Convenience Store, Wall

The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, so the times listed include two hours after the individual left that location.

Measles symptoms can begin 7 to 21 days after an exposure.

Texas measles outbreak

By the numbers:

Here are the total cases by county.

Gaines County: 80

Lubbock: 1

Lynn County: 1

Terry County: 21

Yoakum County: 5

Dawson County: 7

Ector County: 2

Dallam: 4

Martin: 3

Here are the total cases by age.

0-4 years: 239 cases

5-17 years: 62 cases

18+: 18 cases

Unknown: 5 cases

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.