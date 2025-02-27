Measles case reported in Mexia ISD a "false alarm," Texas DSHS says

article

The Brief Texas DSHS says a report of measles in Mexia ISD was a "false alarm." 124 cases of measles have been reported in Texas since late January. DSHS is expected to give updated case numbers on Friday.



The Texas Department of State Health Services says Mexia ISD's report that the district had a case of measles was not correct.

A post from Mexia ISD superintendent Ryder Appleton on social media and the district website on Thursday afternoon said there had been one confirmed case of measles within the district.

DSHS calls the case a "false alarm" after a report of what was thought to be a case of measles.

Texas Measles Outbreak 2025

What's next:

The Texas Department of State Health Services is expected to release the latest numbers about the measles outbreak in Texas on Friday.

This number is expected to also include the confirmed case of measles reported in Rockwall County on Wednesday afternoon.

Why you should care:

Texas has seen its first death in this year's measles outbreak that has infected more than 120 people across the state since late last month.

This is the first death in the U.S. caused by measles since 2015, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

North Texas had its first confirmed case of measles this year, but officials do not believe that it is connected to the outbreak in West Texas.

The case in Mexia comes as measles continues to spread in West Texas.

An unvaccinated child in Lubbock died of the disease this week, according to state officials.

It is the first measles death in the U.S. since 2015, according to the CDC.

The backstory:

State health officials say the outbreak is the largest in the state in nearly 30 years.

Since late January, 125 cases of measles have been identified across 9 counties, with 18 people being hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There have been 34 new cases reported in the region since Friday.

State health officials said five of the reported cases were in patients who were vaccinated. The rest were reported in either unvaccinated people or those whose vaccination status was unknown.

The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, so the times listed include two hours after the individual left that location.

Measles symptoms can begin 7 to 21 days after an exposure.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.