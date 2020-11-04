McKinney voters recall Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell
McKINNEY, Texas - Voters in McKinney overwhelmingly decided to recall the only Black city council member.
A petition to remove La’Shadion Shemwell from office drew thousands of signatures.
He declared a “Black State of Emergency” after a Fort Worth police officer was charged with murder for shooting a Black woman in her own home.
There was also outrage after Shemwell accused McKinney police of racial profiling in 2018 when he was arrested for refusing to sign a ticket.
According to the McKinney charter, voters across the city and not just in Shemwell’s district were given a say in the recall election.
McKinney’s council has a special meeting scheduled for Friday to certify the election results.
Advertisement
RELATED:
McKinney City Council votes to move forward with La’Shadion Shemwell recall election
Councilman backs off claims that he was racially profiled by McKinney PD