McKinney voters recall Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell

Voters in McKinney overwhelmingly decided to recall the only Black city council member.

A petition to remove La’Shadion Shemwell from office drew thousands of signatures.

He declared a “Black State of Emergency” after a Fort Worth police officer was charged with murder for shooting a Black woman in her own home.

There was also outrage after Shemwell accused McKinney police of racial profiling in 2018 when he was arrested for refusing to sign a ticket.

According to the McKinney charter, voters across the city and not just in Shemwell’s district were given a say in the recall election.

McKinney’s council has a special meeting scheduled for Friday to certify the election results.

