McKinney resident claims $17M Texas Lottery jackpot

article

A McKinney resident is hoping to buy a new home and retire after winning a $17 million Texas Lottery jackpot.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the anonymous winner purchased a ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Campbell Road in Dallas and matched all six of the numbers drawn on Aug. 16.

The shocked winner told the Texas Lottery the first thing they did after realizing they won was call their girlfriend.

They felt "overwhelmed and nervous" about coming forward because they’d never won a lottery prize before.

Related article

But now that it’s official, the winner is looking forward to spending some of the prize money on a new home and retirement.

The winner chose the cash value option when purchasing the ticket and will receive $9,784,117.86 before taxes.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.