McKinney K-9 officer killed in motel officer-involved shooting, police association says

The Brief A K-9 officer was reportedly killed during an officer-involved shooting at the Red Roof Inn in McKinney on Thursday afternoon. So far, the McKinney Police Department has only said its officers are working "an active crime scene." The Texas Municipal Police Association said a K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty. There's no word yet on whether anyone else was hurt or arrested.



A K-9 officer was reportedly killed during an officer-involved shooting at the Red Roof Inn in McKinney.

What we know:

The crime scene is at the Red Roof Inn Motel near Hwy. 75 and 15th Street.

Images from SKY 4 show crime scene tape creating a perimeter and SWAT officers lined up outside one of the rooms at the motel.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

No other information was released.

Police association says K-9 killed

The Texas Municipal Police Association posted on X confirming a McKinney K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty during an officer-involved shooting.

The association says it sent a representative to provide full legal support.

"Rest easy, K9 hero," the post said. "Your watch is over, but your legacy lives on."

K-9 Officer Procession

Video from SKY 4 appeared to show a procession for a K-9 officer.

Officers lined up outside an Urgent Vent Clinic a few miles away from the crime scene. The officers saluted as an object draped in an American flag was taken from the back of a police car to the vet clinic entrance.

What we don't know:

So far, McKinney police have not released any basic information.

We don't know if a suspect is in custody or hurt. They haven't said anything about an officer-involved shooting or if a K-9 was hurt.

It's unclear what prompted the initial SWAT response at the Red Roof Inn Motel.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest information.