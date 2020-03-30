McKinney mayor's teen daughter tests positive for COVID-19

The mayor for the city of McKinney says his teen daughter has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller has been proactive when it comes to fighting the coronavirus. In some cases, he’s criticized Collin County's decisions and is going his own way.

Mayor Fuller is now facing another challenge after his 19-year old daughter, Layla, tested positive for COVID-19.

Fuller says Layla first became symptomatic last week. Since she wasn’t a high-risk person, Fuller says it was more difficult to get her tested. She was finally tested on Saturday, and the results came back on Sunday.

“It’s real tough as a father,” the mayor said. “She’s alone in Dallas off campus at Dallas Art Institute. We were only able to comfort her via FaceTime.”

Fuller recently passed a shelter-at-home ordinance for McKinney, which was stricter than Collin County’s order. It’s now facing a lawsuit after a resident said the city’s rules directly conflict with the county’s order.

READ MORE: Lawsuit challenges McKinney's shelter-at-home ordinance

Fuller says his daughter’s case did not have an effect on his decision for the new rules.

“The position I’ve taken has been long before my daughter even had flu-like symptoms,” he said. “What I was fighting for and continue fighting for is to prevent our community from experiencing this. And here I am now as, unfortunately, a father that’s intimately experiencing this. But my fight was long before this.”

The mayor says Layla has been feeling better. He says the isolation has been tough on all of them, but they have been able to communicate through FaceTime.