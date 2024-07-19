Brazen thieves ransack Mckinney home in broad daylight. Surveillance cameras captured the whole thing.

A McKinney man says a pair of thieves broke into his home in the middle of the afternoon and stole weapons and cash.

Surveillance video inside the home shows the crime in action. It shows the two walking around and going through things inside of the home. One of them tried to disable a camera.

This break-in happened in the middle of the day Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. in broad daylight. No one was home at the time.

McKinney police are now in possession of several pieces of surveillance video from outside and inside the home.

The two thieves began their 10-minute break-in Saturday afternoon by going through the backyard of Delshad Othman’s McKinney home.

"He straight looked at my camera, and then he cut the camera," he said. "And then on the bottom, they got tools to open it."

The two men ransacked the house, eventually finding Othman's shotgun and a safe.

One of the suspects grabbed a blue blanket from the laundry room to cover the safe. The second suspect wrapped the shotgun in a pillowcase.

Inside the safe was another firearm and what Othman says was more than $400,000 in cash.

"I just sold my land a while ago. I work with only cash at the dealership," he said. "For that money, I work hard. I work hard for it."

The two men struggled to pick up the safe before walking out the front door. Thankfully, no one was home.

"Nobody was hurt. Money, I can bring the money back. But they can’t bring my kids back," Othman said.

Prior to the break-in, multiple vehicles in the driveway didn’t deter the thieves.

Othram says since owning multiple used car dealerships, he usually has cars parked outside. After watching the surveillance video multiple times, he says he doesn’t recognize the two men.

"I checked all of them, and I have never seen those. I checked all my cameras at work. None of them," he said.

Othram says his cameras show the two men walking down the street carrying the shotgun and the safe. However, a suspect vehicle was not captured in the frame.