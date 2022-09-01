McKinney church vandalized with racist graffiti for the second time this summer

article

The reverend of a McKinney church says he is frustrated after his church was vandalized with racist graffiti for the second time this summer.

An employee of Stonebridge United Methodist Church found the graffiti on Sunday morning.

The messages included racial slurs and swastikas.

The church notified police and say they were able to remove a majority of the artwork before service that morning.

A similar incident happened back on July 17, when an entrance to the building was covered with white supremacist language.

"This is very disheartening," said the church's reverend Jeff Lust. "I feel anger and frustration and, at the same time, compassion for someone who has that much anger and hate in their life."

"I think this can be a launchpad, a springboard for us to have maybe some more deep and meaningful conversations about what we do about racial justice in the community," Rev. Lust continued.

McKinney mayor George Fuller called the vandalism "disgusting and cowardly" and "not representative of our diverse and wonderful community."

The church is looking to add new cameras and lighting to its building.

So far police have not made any arrests.