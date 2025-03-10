Maypearl school remains closed after CO2 issues, storm damage

The Brief Maypearl Primary School is closed again on Monday. The school was shut down on Tuesday because of elevated CO2 levels. Storms on Saturday also caused some damage to the school's roof.



An Ellis County school that was shut down last week because of air quality issues remains closed.

What we know:

The Maypearl fire chief temporarily closed Maypearl Primary School on Tuesday due to elevated carbon dioxide (CO2) levels.

Parents reported that their kids had been getting sick and that the district had been aware of the concerning levels at least since November.

In an update sent out to parents last week, Maypearl ISD said it was "actively working with professional HVAC engineers… to identify and resolve the air quality issues."

The school was supposed to reopen Friday, but the district said repairs were not finished. The reopening was pushed back to Monday.

But Saturday’s severe weather reportedly knocked out power to parts of the city.

FOX 4’s photojournalists also captured images of some damage to the school’s roof.

What we don't know:

The district alerted parents about Monday’s closure through social media on Sunday afternoon but did not provide an explanation.

It’s not clear if Monday’s closure is related to the school’s air quality issues or the storm damage.

What's next:

Parents can learn more about repairs for the air quality issues at the school at a special school board meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Maypearl High School.