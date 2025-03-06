Maypearl ISD school to remain closed after high carbon dioxide levels detected

The Brief Maypearl Primary School in Ellis County will remain closed until Monday after district officials say repairs to address high carbon dioxide levels and other air quality issues will not be completed in time to reopen on Friday. The Maypearl fire chief temporarily closed Maypearl Primary School on Tuesday due to elevated carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. The district has been aware of these concerning levels at least since November, according to inspection reports. School board trustee Adam Smith says they will call a special meeting next Wednesday at the high school at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the matter.



Parents report that their kids have been getting sick.

What we know:

In an update sent out to parents, Maypearl ISD said it is "actively working with professional HVAC engineers… to identify and resolve the air quality issues."

The school was supposed to reopen Friday, but the district says repairs are not finished. It now plans to reopen on Monday instead.

What they're saying:

More parents concerned about air quality issues inside Maypearl ISD’s kindergarten and first-grade campus are speaking out.

"They’re going to have to gain our trust back," said parent Chase Edward. "Otherwise, I have no intention of sending my child back into that environment."

"Whatever they’ve been doing just hasn’t been working," said parent Jade Rankin.

"She still has a cough. Now, she’s had one since October," said parent Stacy Miller.

All three of these parents say their children who go to the school have been sick more than usual.

"He had had headaches ever since August when school started," said Edwards. "We didn’t think that it was a big deal. We were just kind of skeptical."

Some parents question if they want their kids returning.

"If I have any concern or any ability to keep my child from getting sick, I obviously am going to do that to the best of my ability," said Rankin.

"These are the people that are supposed to be taking care of our kids and people that we should trust," said Miller.

Carbon Dioxide Health Concerns

Dig deeper:

Dr. Preeti Sharma, associate professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern and Children’s Health, explains that CO2 is everywhere and natural.

"We breathe in. Our lungs exchange oxygen for carbon dioxide, and we breathe it out," she said.

However, elevated levels, often caused by poor air circulation, can cause serious health issues — especially if exposure is prolonged.

"Headaches, feeling dizzy, maybe feeling sluggish or more tired," said Dr. Sharma. "You may have more symptoms perhaps as the day progresses."

Children might face more significant issues.

Children at Maypearl Primary have also been exposed to water leaks, dust buildup and more, according to inspection reports.

What's next:

FOX 4 reached out to the Maypearl ISD Board of Trustees multiple time, but only Trustee Adam Smith responded. He said the board will call a special meeting next Wednesday at the high school at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the matter.