Maypearl Primary School reopens, district says campus is safe

The Brief Students returned to school on Wednesday at Maypearl Primary School. The school has been closed since this past Tuesday because of elevated CO2 levels and then storm damage. Maypearl ISD says the school is now safe for students.



The Maypearl Primary School in Ellis County reopened after being closed for more than a week because of air quality problems and storm damage.

Maypearl Primary School Reopens

What we know:

Students returned to Maypearl Primary School on Wednesday morning.

Maypearl ISD said repairs have been made and the building has passed air quality tests. The fresh air protocol has also been approved.

The school is safe for students to return, the district said.

High CO2 levels close Maypearl Primary School

The backstory:

Maypearl’s fire chief closed the school last Tuesday because of elevated carbon dioxide levels in the building.

Parents had reported their children feeling sick and said the district had been aware of the air quality issues since November.

The district said repairs were underway to fix the issue when a storm caused additional damage to the school’s roof over the weekend and knocked out power.

Crews had to then make those repairs and clean up the debris on campus.

What they're saying:

Maypearl ISD said the building is now safe for students. But at least one parent said she feels nervous about sending her daughter back to school.

"I have a 4-year-old. She loves school. She doesn’t understand what’s going on," said Amber Greeson. "It breaks my heart and I am just thankful for the chief and fire chief for stepping up and saying something. I love this school. I grew up here. But don’t suggest to open the doors, open the windows. Do something."

What's next:

Maypearl ISD said it will be sharing more information about the repairs at its school board meeting Wednesday night at Maypearl High School.

Students will only be on campus for a few days before the district takes another week off for spring break.