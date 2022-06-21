Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

article

Mayor of Dallas Eric Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The mayor said he is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and is in contact with his doctor to determine an appropriate isolation period.

"I expect to continue working in isolation, and I am looking forward to returning to Dallas City Hall as soon as I am medically cleared to do so," he said.

The mayor's positive test was self-administered through an at-home antigen test kit. He took the test after discovering he was in close contact with someone who tested positive Tuesday morning.

The mayor is asking for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to help stop the spread of the virus. The mayor is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

All households can receive free test kits from the federal government upon request at Covid.gov/tests.

"While our lives are largely back to normal, the virus is still with us. Know your risk factors, take appropriate precautions, and be kind to others who may be vulnerable to COVID-19," said Mayor Johnson.