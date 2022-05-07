Large crowds out enjoying Mayfest for Mother's Day weekend

Those who took a spin around Mayfest in Fort Worth this weekend found out there’s plenty to catch.

Matthew Vanloon caught a catfish, and it wasn’t the only thing the7-year-old was showing off, as he was also sporting a temporary tattoo.

Mayfest is full of rides, inflatable slides, rock climbing, archery, great food vendors, and a whole lot more.

Mayfest’s Emily Allison said they’re seeing large crowds this Mother’s Day weekend.

"This year is our 50th anniversary," she said. "We have approximately $200,000 patrons…and we really do anticipate this to be a banner year."

Large crowds, despite warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year.

There are many ways Mayfest is cooling people off, including free-filling stations.

MedStar is on scene just in case anyone needs their help.

"So far, [on Saturday], we have had a few people complaining of heat related emergencies," said Bethany Lowrie, with MedStar.

Temperatures are reaching the 90s, which people might be prepared for during summertime, but not this early in the year.

"Feel like it’s the middle of the summer, it’s very hot," Zachary Lyles said.

"It feels like mid-July," Mariah Carter said.

We could hit a record-high temperature Sunday.

"That’s why it’s more important than ever to make sure that you’re hydrating, maybe even more than usual, in anticipation for that," Lowrie said.

Unfortunately, people can’t all cool down by water-skiing, like Mayfest’s fan-favorite Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel.

"I’m still going to see that skiing squirrel," Jameson Wahlen said.

Still, people are enjoying their favorite rides, and for some, it’s a weekend to remember.