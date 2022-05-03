Mayfest returns to Fort Worth after 2-year pandemic break

article

After a two-year break, Mayfest returns to Trinity Park in Fort Worth this weekend.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the festival with food, fun, music, and more amidst the beauty of the Trinity River and Park.

FOX 4 is marking its 15th year as a proud sponsor, and will have a booth onsite with games, prizes and a cooling station where Mayfest goers can relax and recharge their devices.

And yes, The Water Skiing squirrel will be there!

For more information about this year's event, visit mayfest.org.

It kicks off Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Sunday.