Mavs' Kyrie Irving out for remainder of 2025-26 season as ACL recovery continues

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks officially announced Wednesday that Kyrie Irving will not return for the 2025-26 season to allow for a full recovery from his torn left ACL. This marks the first time in Irving's 15-year NBA career that he will miss an entire season. Irving, 33, will continue his rehabilitation under team supervision with the goal of being "1,000% ready" for a championship pursuit in the 2026-27 season.



What we know:

The announcement comes just two days before Dallas returns from the All-Star break. Irving, 33, originally suffered the torn ACL in his left knee during a game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, 2025. This marks the first time in his 15-year career that he will miss an entire season.

The Mavericks have struggled in Irving’s absence, losing nine consecutive games, the franchise's longest losing streak in 28 years.

Irving will remain under the supervision of the team’s medical and performance staff for the rest of the year.

Dallas returns to the court Friday, Feb. 20, to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6:30 p.m. CT.

What they're saying:

"This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s the right one," Irving said in a statement. "I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates, and our fans for their continued support throughout the process. I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows."

The backstory:

The injury occurred in the first quarter of last March's matchup with the Kings. Irving shot his free throws with tears in his eyes before exiting the floor.

While initial reports labeled the injury a knee sprain, an MRI later confirmed the ACL tear.