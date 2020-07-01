Mavericks prepping for resumption of NBA regular season at end of July

article

The Dallas Mavericks will head to Orlando in one week to begin preparing for the resumption of the NBA regular season.

Wednesday was another milestone in the return to basketball – the next phase of pre-season workouts getting started at the team facility in Dallas. For the first time, more than one player at a time was allowed to work at a basket.

Players and coaches are already being tested for COVID-19 every other day. That testing and other precautions will continue when the team heads to the “bubble” in Orlando for more practices ahead of the eight regular season games that lead into the playoffs.

Coach Rick Carlisle said in a virtual press conference Wednesday he's embracing the opportunity.

“This is certainly a new situation. Never before have we gone through something like this in the NBA. Some people might look at it with trepidation. I look at it with excitement,” Carlisle said.

The eight games will determine playoff seeding. The Mavs only need to win two games to lock-in a playoff spot but are looking to improve their position and avoid a top seed in the first round.

Mavericks return-to-play schedule

(All games in Orlando, all times listed CDT)

July 31 vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. L.A. Clippers, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Utah, 2 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Portland, 4 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Phoenix, TBD