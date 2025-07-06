Mavericks officially sign Kyrie Irving, solidifying roster for next era

article

The Dallas Mavericks officially announced that they have officially re-signed nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Irving was originally acquired by Dallas along with Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks on Feb. 6, 2023. He signed his first contract with the Mavericks on July 7, 2023.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on June 24 that the deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. Irving reportedly declined his $43 million player option to sign a new three-year, $119 million contract with the team.

Irving's injury update

What they're saying:

In a recent livestream on July 6, Irving gave his fans an update on the status of his injury, when he was asked about his chances of being back on the floor by the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

"Don’t hold your breath on that. That doesn't mean that I won't be back. I just don't want to make any predictions on when I will be back. I just want to be back 150,000% better. I’m taking my time right now to really get healthy. So I am taking my time right now to really get healthy. I am taking my time to really get my body right and really just enjoy this recovery process. It's not pretty. Yes, it is a beautiful struggle, but I go through kind of a mental roller-coaster ride every day. I just want to be back out there."

Big picture view:

The Dallas Mavericks are set to unveil a dramatically revamped roster this upcoming season, anchored by the re-signed nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks' No. 1 draft pick, Cooper Flagg.

While Irving is expected to miss much of the season recovering from a torn ACL, the team has also made significant moves, including trading Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis and acquiring Klay Thompson, forming a new trio to complement young talents like Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.