Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Texas senior living facility residents in quarantine

Matthew McConaughey provided a bit of surprise entertainment for residents in quarantine at a Texas senior living facility on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 50-year-old actor and his family hosted a virtual bingo for seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, enthusiastically calling out numbers and providing some lively fun for an experience many won't likely forget.

"We got Charles... with the iPad up high....we got two winners!" he was heard yelling in the video, as many of the seniors were captured smiling in the background.

"During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us. As Matthew would say, let's turn this red light into a green light!," the living facility wrote on Facebook.

Last September, residents, and employees of the Enclave had requested McConaughey -- a native of Texas -- join them for Bingo.

One resident jokingly exclaimed in the video request that "you'd be a whole lot cooler if you did." a reference to a similar quote his character Wooderson famously said in the movie "Dazed and Confused."

While McConaughey wasn't able to attend in person because he was staying at home with his family -- the Oscar-winner answered the call the best he could.

Sales director at the facility, Molly Davis Nedley, said that staff can't interact with residents like they normally would due to the coronavirus pandemic, "so we have been doing everything possible to uplift them virtually," according to Austin's KEYE-TV.

"This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis," Nedley told the station. "It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time."

When a "bingo" was called, the winner's prize was getting to ask the actor a question of their choosing.

After watching the video, users on Facebook shared their amusement of the special bingo game.

"Alright alright alright! Best Shelter In Place video guest ever!" one user commented.

"That's fantastic and hilarious! I love this idea! I know they enjoyed it, it's REALLY hard on the Seniors right now!" another wrote.

Last week, McConaughey urged students at the University of Texas at Austin to stay home after dozens tested positive following an ill-fated spring break trip to Mexico.

