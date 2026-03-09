Arlington Grand Prix road closures could lead to heavy traffic this week

The Brief Road closures begin Wednesday at 3 a.m. near AT&T Stadium and Texas Live! to prepare for Sunday's Java House Grand Prix. The Arrow McLaren Fan Fest kicks off Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Texas Live!, featuring driver appearances and live music. Heavy traffic is expected throughout the weekend and officials urge fans to plan ahead.



Several roads in Arlington will be shut down for this weekend’s Java House Grand Prix.

The big event is also expected to draw thousands of race fans to Arlington on Sunday.

Arlington Road Closures

There will be road closures at North Collins Street, Randol Mill Road, AT&T Way, Cowboys Way, Stadium Drive, Ballpark Way, and Nolan Ryan Expressway.

North Collins Street near Randol Mill Road will be closed starting Wednesday at 3 a.m. for track construction, leaving only one southbound lane open.

Additional closures will be in place by Friday morning.

For parking, race fans should use Highway 360 and Division Street for the south lots or the road to Six Flags for the east and north lots.

There may be heavy traffic because of all the closures, so officials are asking people to plan ahead.

Arrow McLaren Fan Fest

The Arrow McLaren Fan Fest kicks off Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Texas Live.

The event includes live music and appearances from drivers of the Grand Prix, including Nolan Siegal and Christian Lundgaard.

Comedian Ralph Barbosa will also perform.

The fan fest lasts until 8 p.m.

Grand Prix of Arlington

The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington revs up at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

You can watch the race on FOX 4, as well as special reports all week long.