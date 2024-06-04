Former Dallas private school teacher accused of sexually assaulting child

article

Dallas police say they have arrested a former private school teacher after a yearlong investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child.

An arrest warrant was issued for 46-year-old Matthew Harmon in late May.

Detectives say the offense happened in 2007, involving a victim that Harmon met at The Providence School in Dallas.

Harmon was a teacher and coach at the school from 2004 to 2007.

Investigators say Harmon also volunteered at Trinity Christian Academy for several years and worked at Kanakuk camps in Durango, Colorado and Branson, Missouri from 1995 through the mid-2000s.

Police say Harmon had been in contact with thousands of children during work and volunteering. Additional victims were identified, but police believe there still may be other unidentified victims.

READ MORE: Trio arrested in Dallas capital murder case

Additional charges against Harmon could be police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police.