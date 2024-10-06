Former Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Bush charged with DWI after Arlington crash

article

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Bush was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash in Arlington on Friday night.

Arlington police attempted to pull over Bush's 2023 Lincoln Aviator on Friday night for driving erratically on Pioneer Parkway. The driver sped away from police.

A few minutes later, the same Lincoln Aviator was involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Pioneer Parkway and S. Collins Street.

Investigators say the Bush ran a red light and crashed into a 2023 Chevy Silverardo. The Aviator then crashed into a 2010 GMC Yukon and a 2008 Toyota Corolla that were both stopped at the light.

Witnesses told police Bush got out of his SUV and tried to run from the scene, but a group of bystanders chased him down and detained him.

Both Bush and the driver of the Silverado were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police began to suspect Bush was drunk based on statements from Bush and other observations.

The 38-year-old refused a roadside sobriety test and did not speak to investigators about the crash.

A blood sample from Bush was collected and will be tested.

Bush was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of DWI, one count of accident involving injury and one count of evading arrest.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 21: Matt Bush of the Texas Rangers throws against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Globe Life Park on May 21, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Bush pitched for the Texas Rangers from 2016-2018 and then again in 2021 and 2022.

This is not Bush's first run-in with the law.

Bush was drafted No. 1 overall in 2004, but he had several alcohol-related incidents and was traded five years later to Toronto. He was then released by the Blue Jays for failing to comply with team rules.

Bush spent time in prison after a 2012 drunken crash in Florida that seriously injured a 72-year-old man on a motorcycle. His blood alcohol content was 0.18 at the time of that crash.

He served 39 months of a 51-month sentence and was released from prison in 2015.

Bush last played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2013.